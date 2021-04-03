AP Week in Pictures: Global

Police use a water cannon during clashes at the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels, Thursday, April 1, 2021. Belgian police confronted a large crowd in one of the city's largest parks as thousands of revelers had gathered for an unauthorized event despite coronavirus restrictions. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) AP

MARCH 27 - APRIL 2, 2021

From color-drenched Holi revelers in India to college basketball players in Texas and students dancing in Kabul, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editors Jacqueline Larma, Enric Marti and Patrick Sison.

Follow AP visual journalism:

