‘I want front pockets.’ Old Navy responds to 7-year-old’s plea for design change

Kamryn Gardner, 7, received a letter and gifts from Old Navy after writing them about fake pockets on girls’ jeans. Screengrab: Bentonville Schools

A 7-year-old in Arkansas learned the “power of persuasion” after penning a letter to Old Navy.

Earlier this year, first grade students at Evening Star Elementary in Bentonville drafted letters to practice their persuasive writing skills, Bentonville Schools said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Kamryn Gardner decided to write hers to Old Navy.

She was frustrated about a certain design feature on some girls’ jeans: fake pockets.

“I do not like that front pockets on girls’ jeans are fake,” she wrote. “I want front pockets because I want to put my hands in them. I also would like to put things in them. Would you consider making girls’ jeans with front pockets that are not fake?”

She then thanked the retailer for reading and signed her name.

Some of Old Navy’s girls’ jeans feature real pockets, but others have “decorative scoop faux pockets” on the front, according to product descriptions on the retailer’s website.

Soon after Kamryn sent the letter, she received a handwritten response from Old Navy — and a special surprise.

“Thank you so much for taking the time to write us about pockets on girls’ jeans,” the card, dated March 14, reads. “The Old Navy kids product team appreciate your information. It’s great feedback for us as we develop new product.”

Old Navy also sent Kamryn four pairs of jeans — with real pockets.

“Oh, the power of persuasion especially when you’re adorable!” the school district wrote on Facebook. “Kamryn, you proudly own those pockets! Kudos to Old Navy for making this first grader’s day and ours!”

