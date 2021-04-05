See rare design: Iconic Palm Springs home of late recording star Trini Lopez available

The iconic, longtime Palm Springs home of internationally known recording artist Trini Lopez heads to a no-reserve online auction beginning April 11 with bids opening at $1 million.

Lopez had owned the four-bedroom, five-bath home since 1968. Lopez died in August 2020 of complications related to COVID-19 at the age of 83.

Built in 1961, the “well-known celebrity home retains many original features including a stamped-brick façade, exposed beams, tongue and groove ceilings, Masonite and patterned cinderblock walls, original mirrored walls, built-in buffet, Hawaiian blanket breeze blocks, and (the original) pool and spa,” according to the Heritage Auctions website.

The estate — spanning 2,521 square feet — includes a casita with kitchenette. Lopez used the casita as his personal office and music studio. Sitting higher than neighboring homes on .28 acres, the property features unobstructed and soaring views of the San Jacinto Mountains in a private setting. The midcentury modern design creates seamless indoor-outdoor spaces.

The home is located at 1139 Abrigo Road, Palm Springs.

“It is a fine example of the era’s cutting-edge architecture in Vista Las Palmas, which defined the Southern California modernist style,” according to Dallas-based Heritage Auctions.

Collaborating with Alexander Construction, Palmer & Krisel architects designed the home. The partnership designed more than 20,000 homes throughout Southern California.

Other features of the Lopez estate include a rare triple-barrel vaulted courtyard and original built-in buffet mirrored walls.

“There are very few Alexander homes remaining in Palm Springs with this particular roof design,” said Nate Schar, director of luxury real estate for Heritage Auctions, in a news release. “Not many were built that included the triple-barrel vaulted courtyard, and we’re only aware of three others, and those appear to have been altered significantly. Trini also preserved many of the home’s other original mid-century modern features as well.”

The Palm Springs neighborhood of Vista Las Palmas is sheltered from the prevailing winds by the mountains, according to Heritage Auctions.

The Lopez home was formerly listed for $1.575 million in 2018.

Trini Lopez memorabilia is also going up for sale in early May, Schar said.

Lopez recorded the 1963 cover of “If I Had A Hammer,” originally written by Pete Seeger and Lee Hays. He was signed by Frank Sinatra’s label, Reprise Records. The Mexican-American musician appeared in the film “The Dirty Dozen” in 1967 with Ernest Borgnine, Charles Bronson, Jim Brown and Donald Sutherland.