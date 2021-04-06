An infant bath seat sold on Amazon has been recalled amid fears your baby might drown

You buy a baby bath seat for safety during the bathing process, not another possible problem. That’s why about 5,000 foldable infant bath seats sold exclusively on Amazon were recalled last week by BATTOP.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard for infant bath seats, including requirements for stability, and can tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard to babies.”

This hasn’t happened yet, BATTOP noted.

The notice covers model No. BB2206, white seats with restraint bars in blue, green, or gray. There are four, apparently ineffective, white suction cups on the bottom.

For instructions on how to return the seat for a refund or any questions, email service@battop.net.