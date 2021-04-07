Fairy-tale cottage with folksy charm listed for $1.4 million in California. Take a look

The house looks like it’s something straight out of a Disney movie Screen grab from Realtor.com

A charming cottage that rests outside the hustle and bustle of Bay Area city life has hit the market in Mill Valley, California for $1.4 million — and it looks like something straight out of a Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale.

Front door

Or “Lord of the Rings,” according to the house’s neighbors, the SF Gate reported.

Staircase

“Enjoy harmony, nature and privacy in this unique Tudor style retreat situated on a third of an acre in Homestead Valley,” the listing said.

Dining area

The two-bedroom, two-bath home is spread out over 1,245 square feet of folksy allure, with an office space that could be used as a third bedroom.

Kitchen

“One bedroom has a Turret in it for extra charm and French doors leading out to the expansive deck,” said the listing. “Main level features an open beam ceiling, updated kitchen with ss appliances, combo family/dining room with gas fireplace and abundant windows (new bay window) along with two window seats, and bathroom with walk-in shower.”

Bedroom

The cottage’s owner, Margrethe Schiess, purchased the house, which is surrounded by majestic redwood trees, in 2005, SF Gate reported.

Bathroom

“We fell in love with the house the moment we saw it and we knew we had to buy it. It was simply so unique and unlike anything else on the market,” said Schiess to SF Gate. “We loved everything about the quirky, lovingly built house, the garden and all the surrounding wildlife.”

Outdoors

A virtual tour of the home can be viewed here.