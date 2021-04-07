National
Vice President Kamala Harris puts D.C. condo on market for $2 million. Look inside
Vice President Kamala Harris has been busy. After being sworn into office in January, she’s sold off her one-bedroom, two-bath San Francisco condo and now, her Washington D.C. apartment is availablefor grabs for $1.99 million.
She no longer needs the space since she currently lives in the Blair House, which is a stone throw’s from the White House, as she waits for the U.S. Naval Observatory — the VP’s customary residence — to finish renovations, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The 1,731 square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo resides in the Apartments at Westlight complex, a prestigious building near Dupont Circle and the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts, Realtor.com said.
“It’s a beautiful, luxury building in the heart of the West End neighborhood,” real estate agent Courtney Abrams, of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, said to Realtor.
The condo has natural oak hardwood floors throughout, along with designer finishes, “spa-inspired” bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen and more.
The Westlight building has a heated rooftop pool along with a desk concierge, doorman, onsite engineer and building manager.
According to the WSJ, Harris bought the condo in 2017 for $1.775 million.
Harris, a former San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General and U.S. Senator, was sworn in as the first female vice president of the United States in January. She is the first Black woman and Asian American to hold the office, Biography said.
