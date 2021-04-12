3 officers injured, suspect dead after chase, shooting in Georgia

ATLANTA – Three metro Atlanta officers were injured Monday morning after a police chase entered Carroll County and a passenger fired multiple rounds with a rifle, officials said.

Two officers were shot and a third crashed into a utility pole after taking gunfire during the chase, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley said during a news conference. One suspect was killed by police and a second was taken into custody.

The officers — a Georgia State Patrol trooper, a Carroll County sheriff’s deputy and a Carrollton police officer — are being treated at metro Atlanta hospitals, Langley said. Their conditions were unknown.

The chase was initiated by the Georgia State Patrol in Bremen and ended in the area of Ga. 61 near Flat Rock Road, Carroll County sheriff’s spokeswoman Investigator Ashley Hulsey told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Multiple local agencies became involved as the chase entered Carroll, including the sheriff’s office and police in Carrollton and Villa Rica, Hulsey said.

There is no longer any threat to the public.

