There’s a new, extra-potent meth invading metro Detroit — and it’s more deadly

DETROIT — A new, extra-potent methamphetamine is growing increasingly popular in Michigan and — unlike past iterations of the highly addictive stimulant — more of it's showing up in urban areas including metro Detroit, law enforcement officials said.

Adding to the level of danger associated with the drug: evidence it's being laced with fentanyl, the ultra-deadly synthetic opioid that's involved in most of the nation's overdose deaths.

“Because the opioid epidemic has required so much of our attention and focus ... I think people have assumed that meth has kind of gone away," said Keith Martin, special agent in charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Detroit division. "Meth is powerful and available. ... We're seeing it come into the urban areas where it may not have come into some of those pockets previously."

Judge Greg Clifton, a district judge in Lincoln Park, noticed an increase in the number of meth-related cases in his courtroom last year. From "2014 through December 2019, I could say I probably saw ... no more than five (meth) cases total. ... The only reason I ever knew about meth was watching 'Breaking Bad' on TV.' " (In that show, a terminally ill high school chemistry teacher makes and distributes meth so his family can be financially secure after his death.)

Since that time, Clifton said, "I’ve probably seen a 300 to 500% increase. I can say in the last year and first two months of this year, I’ve probably seen at least 15 or 20 cases total.”

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized more than 100 pounds of meth in Michigan in 2018 and more than 230 pounds in 2019. In 2020, it seized 180 pounds, the decrease attributed to the pandemic.

Overdose deaths from psychostimulants with abuse potential — which almost always means methamphetamine — are rising nationally and in Michigan, where they jumped 21% between 2018 and 2019, the most recent year for which the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has data.

According to those figures, the state recorded 210 psychostimulant-related overdose deaths in 2019, compared with 174 in 2018. There were 58 in 2016.

So why is meth surging and how does it intersect with the opioid crisis?

Take a look:

Question: What is methamphetamine?

Answer: Like cocaine, methamphetamine is a stimulant, though its high lasts much longer than that of cocaine. Slang names for meth: ice, crystal, crank.

Q: What does meth do to you?

A: Meth makes users especially active. Remember, it's a stimulant. It decreases their appetite and their need for sleep. “If someone has an underlying mental health disorder, stimulant-induced psychosis is ... common," said Dr. Elizabeth Bulat, an addiction medicine specialist at Henry Ford Health Systems. "They'll use for days straight. They won't sleep. That's where we ... see paranoia, delusions. ... One of my patients said they thought their iPhone was telling them to go to their neighbor's house and take their car."

Long term use can cause weight loss. It can cause tooth decay and tooth loss — colloquially known as "meth mouth." Experts say the tooth decay may be the result of poor nutrition and dental hygiene combined with dry mouth and teeth grinding caused by the drug.

Meth also causes skin sores. Users sometimes believe they have insects crawling under their skin's surface, scratching and picking until sores develop.

Other long term issues: paranoia, hallucinations, memory loss, heart damage as well as damage to lungs.

Q: What does meth look like?

A: Meth can be either powder or crystal. Sometimes it is pressed into pills. But crystal is what most people want, police said. Crystal meth is not made in Michigan, according to the Michigan State Police. Meth can be smoked, snorted, injected or swallowed.

Q: Can you overdose from it?

A: Yes. And you can die from a meth overdose. Narcan (generic name: naloxone) can reverse opioid overdoses. It does not work on meth. Nationally psychostimulant overdose deaths increased from 547 in 1999 to 16,167 in 2019.

Q: How does meth relate to the nation's current opioid crisis?

A: Some experts say the resurgence of methamphetamine and its appearance in urban areas is tied to the opioid epidemic. That more people are using meth because they believe it's safer than heroin. Heroin is almost always mixed with fentanyl, which is involved in the majority of the state's and nation's overdose deaths. Others suggest people are using meth in place of cocaine, which is often laced with fentanyl. The problem: Meth is also being laced with fentanyl, authorities say. “Anyone buying meth on the streets should assume that it’s mixed with fentanyl. Just assume it," Martin said.

According to Millennium Health, a drug testing company, Michigan ranks fourth in the nation for samples testing positive for both methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Q: Why is it popular now?

A: It's inexpensive, the market is flooded with it and it's much more potent and pure than the meth of years ago. “It’s a cheaper drug, it’s highly potent and when you're mixing it with fentanyl, it’s a drug that everyone wants," said Martin. "That’s the ultimate high that they’re chasing. I think throwing fentanyl into the equation definitely has something to do with it.”

Crystal meth can range in price from $25 to more than $150 a gram, according to the DEA. There are just over 453 grams in a pound.

Q: Is its popularity tied to the COVID-19 pandemic?

A: Perhaps. Bulat says she's seen an increase in its use "since COVID." But in Michigan and across the nation, drug use in general has increased with COVID-19.

Q: Where is it popular?

A: Meth has remained popular in rural parts of the state, including southwest Michigan and northern Michigan. But now meth is making its way to urban areas. "For the longest time, we had no exposure to it whatsoever," said Wyandotte Police Sgt. Robert Fitzpatrick. "Some of the guys didn’t even know what it was when they saw it.”

Q: Where is it coming from?

A: New meth is made in what Martin calls "super labs" in Mexico, with precursors — ingredients — coming from China or India. It rolls across the nation's southwest border and into the United States, putting small-time clandestine labs — a couple guys cooking meth in a trailer parked in the woods — out of business. “We don’t see a lot of those any more because the Mexican cartels are literally flooding the U.S. markets with high-grade, high purity meth," said Martin. "The price is so cheap it doesn't make sense for people to put up these labs."

In Michigan, in 2018, authorities recorded 194 meth-related incidents that required hazardous waste cleanup by law enforcement, a sharp decrease from 560 incidents in 2017, according to a report by the Michigan State Police.

The number of charges for manufacturing meth decreased from 215 in 2017 to 94 in 2018. Possessioncharges jumped from 962 in 2017 to 1,698 in 2018, which indicates meth isn't being made here, but it is popular.

Q: How addictive is meth?

A: Very.

Q: Is there medication treatment for methamphetamine addiction?

A: Maybe. There are three medications — naltrexone, methadone and buprenorphine — authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat opioid addiction. A recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine revealed that a combination of naltrexone (Vivitrol) and the antidepressant bupropion (Wellbutrin) showed some success in treating people with a methamphetamine use disorder.

Its success rate was about 11%.

Additional sources for this report: 2020 U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration National Drug Threat Assessment report; U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse; U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration; Michigan State Police Methamphetamine Report to the Legislature.