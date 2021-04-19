Search to end for 8 missing crew members after boat capsizes in Gulf, Coast Guard says

In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, a Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-medium boat crew member searches for survivors near the capsized SeaCor Power. The Seacor Power, an oil industry vessel, flipped over Tuesday, April 13, in a microburst of dangerous wind and high seas. AP

The U.S. Coast Guard says it will end its search for the remaining crew members of a commercial lift boat that capsized last week near Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Eight people remained missing as of Monday, the agency said in a news release.

Officials said there were 19 people aboard the Seacor Power on April 13 when the boat began taking on water. Crews rescued six people and at least four bodies have been recovered since the search began, including that of captain David Ledet.

“Suspending a search is one of the toughest decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans, said in a statement. “Our crews searched continuously over the past six days with the hope of bringing the missing crewmembers home to their loved ones. I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to the families, friends and loved ones — all those impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.