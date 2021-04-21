Derek Chauvin is segregated from other inmates in state’s ‘most secure unit’

Derek–Chauvin–Intake–Mugshot–4–21–2021.jpgMINNEAPOLIS – Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin spent his first night in prison since his conviction for murdering George Floyd segregated from the other inmates, a Minnesota Department of Corrections spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Chauvin, found guilty Tuesday in connection with Floyd's death on May 25, is being housed under "administrative segregation" status for the fired Minneapolis police officer's own safety while being held at the Oak Park Heights Prison until sentencing in June, said agency spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald.

He is residing in the Administrative Control Unit, "the state's most secure unit," Fitzgerald said.

"Administrative segregation is used when someone's presence in the general population is a safety concern," she added.

Jurors in Hennepin County District Court found the 45-year-old Chauvin guilty on all counts — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Judge Peter Cahill read the verdicts at 4:07 p.m. Chauvin then had his bail revoked, was handcuffed behind his back and led out of the courtroom by sheriff's deputies.

Chauvin was turned over to the Department of Corrections and booked about 4:55 p.m. into Oak Park Heights while he awaits sentencing. It is the same prison where he was housed after his initial arrest.