Sean Hannity’s new house is walking distance from Donald Trump’s place

Just when you didn’t think they could get any closer.

Fox News star Sean Hannity has purchased a Palm Beach, Florida, home less than three miles from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, The Daily Beast reports. The conservative pundit reportedly plunked down $5.3 million for the sprawling three-bedroom beachfront townhouse.

The Palm Beach Post broke news of Hannity’s purchase, which was made on April 12 and certified by the county clerk’s office Tuesday. Trump and Hannity were famously close during the 45th president’s time in the White House, when Trump frequently appeared on Hannity’s prime-time program and Hannity joined him on the campaign trail.

Also according to the Post, the Florida men may soon find themselves tuned into ads they’re not going to like, thanks to the Lincoln Project, which launched a media attack on the former president Thursday in Palm Beach County.

That anti-Trump organization’s latest insult comes in the form of a commercial claiming the Republican Party is moving on without Trump, while using the MAGA movement he built to raise money for candidates intending to marginalize the 74-year-old former leader. Trump made Mar-a-Lago his full-time residence after leaving the White House in January. He has indicated another presidential run in 2024 is a strong possibility.

Palm Beach is a well-established enclave for right-wingers who can afford it. Late broadcaster Rush Limbaugh called the tony south Florida area home before his death in February as did Fox News host Roger Ailes, who died in 2017.

Trump’s attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, has a condo there and conservative firebrand Ann Coulter — who soured on Trump after he took office — has also called Palm Beach home.