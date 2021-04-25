Free pretzels? Yes! Here’s how you can get one at Auntie Anne’s on Monday

Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels in honor of National Pretzel Day on April 26. Courtesy Auntie Anne's

There’s good news and good news — Monday is National Pretzel Day and Auntie Anne’s is giving some away.

On April 26, head to your nearest Auntie Anne’s for a free original or cinnamon sugar pretzel.

You’ll have to be a Pretzel Perks rewards member and redeem the free offer before you order. You can become a Pretzel Perks member and download the app here.

You can also order your free pretzel online or through the app, but you may have to pay a 35-cent service fee as well as sales tax.

If a pretzel craving strikes again, Auntie Anne’s is offering free delivery on orders of at least $12 placed through the app starting Monday and ending Friday.

Still not enough pretzel for you?

Auntie Anne’s said five people will win free pretzels for a year. To enter, comment on the company’s Instagram posts between April 26 and 30.

In honor of National Pretzel Day, Auntie Anne’s tried to determine customers’ favorite pretzel. And it might not be what you’d think.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nuggets unseated the traditional pretzel as the chain’s most ordered item, according to 2019 sales data. Auntie Anne’s said it sold a whopping 690 million nuggets — or two for every person in America — in 2019.

Cinnamon Sugar Nuggets and classical pretzels rounded out the top three.

Fans also prefer to dip their pretzels in cheese more than any other sauce, four-times more than the second most-popular dip: original glaze.

Auntie Anne’s has stores in 49 states including malls, grocery stores and travel plazas. You can find your nearest Auntie Anne’s here.

