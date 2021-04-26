Watch officials rescue ‘Bambi’ that got stuck in a Missouri pool. ‘One more step’

A deer needed help from rescuers Monday morning after getting itself into a precarious position at a Missouri home.

Rock Community fire officials responded to a Jefferson County yard after a deer they call Bambi took a plunge into a swimming pool and couldn’t get out, the department said in a Facebook post.

Video shows the deer swimming in a full pool as rescuers try to guide it to the edge with a rope around its neck.

One man tells Bambi to “keep your head up” as he tries to align the deer with the ladder.

The deer appears to get its front hoofs on a rung and rescuers toss another rope around its neck.

“She’s lifting her leg up, actually, trying to get on the step,” someone says off camera.

As two rescuers pull, another uses a pole to try to help support Bambi’s back legs. Officials said the deer was “getting very cold and tired.”

The deer gets perched on the ladder and rescuers encourage her to “take one more step.” She’s then able to jump out of the pool after a mild stumble, dislodging the ladder from the side.

Bambi then has a tough time getting to her feet, slipping on the wood decking.

“She’s tired, she’s just too tired,” someone says.

Ultimately, rescuers were able to get her off the deck and onto the grass where she could rest.

Jefferson County is just south of St. Louis.

