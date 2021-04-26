Tyler Perry’s Oscars speech earns high praise from Meghan McCain. Here’s why

“The View” host Meghan McCain raved about Tyler Perry’s acceptance speech at the Oscars, especially his “refusal to hate” police officers. Images courtesy of The View / YouTube screenshot (left) and Chris Pizzello/AP

Meghan McCain was among those moved by Tyler Perry’s impassioned speech at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

“The View” co-host admitted she didn’t tune into the three hour-long ceremony but saw clips from the night’s festivities, including Perry’s “beautiful” address as he accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

“His calls for meeting in the middle and loving one another no matter your race or where you’re from or what you do — he said he respects police officers,” McCain told fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines during Monday’s show.

DID #OSCARS TELECAST MEET THE MOMENT? Hollywood’s biggest night was stripped down but more intimate than ever — the co-hosts share what moments stood out to them from Sunday’s Academy Awards. https://t.co/Cywme6eKCB pic.twitter.com/MaACVhsDJR — The View (@TheView) April 26, 2021

“I was like, ‘Tyler Perry should run for president,’ “ said McCain, the daughter of the late John McCain. “Everybody loves him and he’s such a leader and he has such a good heart.”

Perry — an acclaimed actor, writer, producer and movie maker — is perhaps best known for his “Madea” movies and stage plays, which are just part of the cinematic empire that landed him on Forbes “World’s Billionaire List” for 2021. As he climbed the ladder of success, the Louisiana native made it his mission to give back whether it be providing free Thanksgiving dinners to struggling families or creating “Camp Quarantine” at his Atlanta studios to ensure his actors could continue working during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perry was honored for his good deeds at the Ocsars on Sunday, where he invoked his mother’s teachings.

“It is my hope that all of us would teach our kids ... to refuse hate,” he said. “I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican or because they are Black or white or LBGTQ, I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.”

Perry’s speech earned praise from many, however, others found it problematic. Critics pointed to Perry’s comparison of police officers to racial and ethnic groups that, critics say, historicallyhave been oppressed by police.

Police officers are not an oppressed group. No one “hates” the police because of undue prejudice. It’s because they engage in state-sanctioned violence against all of the groups Tyler Perry said we shouldn’t hate! #Oscars — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) April 26, 2021

“Tyler Perry slipped being a police officer in there with race, gender, and sexuality,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “At this time. Truly a diasporic embarrassment and disrespectful to the movement in this country, but also telling you clearly where he aligns.”

“Did Tyler Perry just equate being a police officer to being queer or Asian?!?!?!?????” someone else asked.

Meanwhile, Perry’s speech earned praise among conservatives such as McCain and Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, who called it a “moment of sanity.”