Woman dies when man jumping from parking garage lands on her, California officials say

A 29-year-old woman was killed when an unidentified man jumped from a parking structure in San Diego and landed on top of her as she was walking. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 29-year-old California woman died after a man leaped from a parking structure and landed on top of her, officials said.

Taylor Kahle, of San Diego, was walking with a man on a sidewalk near Petco Park around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the county medical examiner’s office.

Around the same time, witnesses said they saw a man in his 20s or 30s “hanging from the outside railing of the ninth floor balcony of [a parking] structure,” the release said.

According to the release:

Kahle and her date were walking past the structure after finishing dinner, KFMB reported, when the unidentified man jumped from the building and landed on Kahle.

San Diego police officers were nearby and pulled over to help, but Kahle died at the scene about 15 minutes after she was hit.

Kahle’s date was not injured, according to the TV station.

Paramedics responded and brought the man who jumped to a hospital but despite life-saving efforts, he died less than an hour after the incident.

The man’s death was determined to be a suicide.

“I just want people to know she [was] an incredible person. This tragedy does not define her,” Kahle’s employer told KFMB.