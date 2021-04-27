First grade student dies of COVID, Minnesota officials say. ‘Pandemic is not over’

A first grade student in Marshall, Minnesota, died of COVID-19, school officials say. Photo from AP

A young child in Minnesota has died from the coronavirus as officials continued to urge caution in the pandemic.

The child, a first grade student in Marshall, a city in southwest Minnesota, died on Sunday, according to school officials. The name and age of the child weren’t released.

“I recognize this is scary and concerning for many,” Marshall Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams said in a news release. “We encourage you to continue to watch your students for any signs of COVID.”

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, this is the third child death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. All three children were under 10.

“It is simply heartbreaking to hear that COVID-19 has taken the life of someone so young,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement. “My thoughts are with the Minnesota family grieving the loss of their beloved child.”

The child had no underlying conditions, officials say.

Walz urged his state to continue wearing masks, social distancing and getting tested even as vaccinations continue.

People ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 in every state, according to The New York Times.

“My heart is with the family, fellow students, and school staff who will forever be missing a child, a classmate, and an important member of their school community,” Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said in a statement. “This sadly reinforces that the pandemic is not over and the precautions that we are taking are not just for our own safety, but for all Minnesotans — including our youngest students who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.”