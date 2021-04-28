Mrs. Dallas vanishes during morning walk ahead of Mrs. Texas America pageant, cops say

Police in Irving, Texas, are searching for 38-year-old Lashun Massey, the reigning Mrs. Dallas winner Irving Police Department

A woman set to compete for the title of Mrs. Texas America went missing Tuesday after going for her morning walk, police say.

Police in Irving, Texas, are searching for 38-year-old Lashun Massey, who was last seen Tuesday. Massey is the reigning Mrs. Dallas.

She went missing while wearing a black hoodie and checkered pajama pants. She was walking near Lake Lago de Claire in La Villita, according to police.

Witnesses saw Massey walking near the lake and asked if she was OK, and Massey replied that she was, according to KTVT.

“After that, they said they saw her exit the water and then we later received a tip someone else had seen her walking in the water again a couple hours later,” local firefighter Robert Keeker told KTVT.

Her husband called police when Massey did not come home on time to get her sons ready for school, KXAS reported.

Crews searched for Massey in the lake Tuesday but did not find her, according to KXAS.

Massey, a mom to two young boys, received her PH.D. in civil engineering from Virginia Tech, according to her pageant website. She also authored the autobiography, “The Face of the New Engineer,” which she wrote “to help inspire and motivate others to pursue science and engineering careers.”

Her LinkedIn shows she is a program manager for research at the University of Texas at Dallas.

The Mrs. Texas America pageant, which Massey said she will compete in, will take place in September.

If you know anything about Massey’s disappearance contact Irving police at 972-273-1010.