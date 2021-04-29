‘This is life or death.’ Trans Texans, families worried as lawmakers target gender-affirming care

Aaron Richie said when his son, Landon, came out as transgender, what scared him the most was the thought of a medical transition.

After seeing Landon’s daily struggles with his body and consulting psychiatrists and pediatricians, Richie decided to help his then 13-year-old son begin the process of transitioning.

“I thought to myself, ‘Why am I going to make him do this five more years?’” Richie said. “So that I feel better so that my parents feel better, so that when I tell other people they are not freaked out? It just became an indefensible position that this has to wait until 18.”

Now, he helps other families come to terms with the idea of gender-affirming care as a support group leader in for parents and families of transgender children. He says the current wave of bills in the Texas Legislature aim to ban gender-affirming care for minors, including puberty suppressants, hormone treatment or gender transition surgeries, would make this already difficult time even harder for transgender children and their parents.

Richie also testified against Senate Bill 1646, which would define providing gender-affirming care to children younger than 18 as child abuse. He said he met many parents who struggled with the fear that they will be harming their child with this decision.

“I’ve watched it repeat over and over where this is such a difficult question and the parents just want to know, ‘Am I making the right decision?’” Richie said. “This bill in particular really gets at a part of our journeys that is already so difficult.”

Denton County business owner Amber Briggle also has been making trips to Austin to testify at the Capitol against these bills. She says her family leads a normal life compared to other families, but recently they have been thrust into the bustle of activism.

“We are not that scary trans-inclusive family with this terrifying trans agenda trying to ‘trans-up’ your kids,” Briggle said. “We are surrounded by love and not every trans-inclusive family has that. That is the reason why we feel so safe and partially obligated to advocate.”

Several other bills have been filed to restrict gender-affirming care in the Texas House, including House Bill 1399 and its companion bill Senate Bill 1311, which both passed out of committee. The bills would categorize gender-affirming care to minors as as a “prohibited practice” for licensed medical providers and prohibit medical liability coverage for these procedures.

When Indigo Giles found the term nonbinary, they said it felt like a weight had been lifted off their shoulders and replaced with a sense of acknowledgement. They received a gender confirmation surgery when they were 17 and found that it greatly helped with their depression and dysphoria. They said they were able to get these treatments because their parents were supportive.

“I have always been lucky (my parents) have been so supportive, even from the start before they really understood,” Indigo said. “They always made sure I knew how loved I was.”

Indigo’s dad, Neil, said before Indigo came out, their depression affected almost every aspect of their life. After they began the process of transitioning, it brought the whole family relief.

“It was like meeting the rest of your kid,” Neil said. “We knew that there was something really hurting in Indigo. At the end of it, Indigo was happy, more adjusted and clearly at peace with who they are. That is all you want as a parent and it brought us closer.”

Indigo said that even though HB 1399 would not affect their gender-affirming care because they are 19 now, it would affect many of their friends and University of Texas students. Neil said gender-affirming care saved his child's life.

“It is not an exaggeration that this is life or death,” Indigo said. “It is absolutely the case that removing access to that care will kill children."

The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and resource for LGBTQ youth, released a 2020 report finding that 52% of transgender and nonbinary youth respondents considered suicide in the past year. In 2017, in the week after the Texas Legislature introduced the so-called “bathroom bill” targeting trans Texans, calls to the Trevor Project from transgender youth doubled.

Richie said in the support groups he leads, many parents are considering moving out of the state if bills like this pass. He sees that the parents are worried that they will be prosecuted and their children will be taken away from them.

“A lot of what these bills are meant to do is to influence a decision that these parents and doctors are making,” Richie said. “Not based on what is best for the kid, but to create such a climate of fear that they won’t even consider it.”