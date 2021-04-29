27-year-old put peanuts in coffee of mom’s allergic boyfriend, Missouri police say

FILE - This Feb. 20, 2015 file photo, photo shows an arrangement of peanuts in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File) AP

A Missouri man is accused of using peanuts in an attempt to harm his mom’s allergic boyfriend, officials say.

Jacob Hunter Andes, 27, put peanuts in an underwear drawer, coffee canister and laundry soap at the man’s home in Camdenton, according to the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney.

The man told police that Andes knows he is “severely allergic” to peanuts, according to a news release.

Officers seized soap containing peanuts from the home and took photos. They also seized a phone that belongs to Andes, which included text messages and voicemails to his mom about peanuts, officials say.

While police investigated, Andes already was in jail on suspicion of burglary after he was accused of kicking in a neighbor’s back door and entering the home.

In an interview at the jail, Andes told police he put the peanuts in the drawer, coffee and soap knowing his mom’s boyfriend would come into contact with them, officials say. Andes did this because he believed the man was trying to poison him, officials say.

Andes, who’s from St. Joseph, was charged with first-degree assault.