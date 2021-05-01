Wisconsin cop who shot Jacob Blake had weapon stolen from girlfriend’s car: reports

The Kenosha, Wisconsin, cop who shot Jacob Blake last summer had his weapon stolen from his girlfriend’s car, according to internal police investigative records.

Rusten Sheskey was suspended for three days earlier this year, after Kenosha police officials waited seven months to investigate the case, the local ABC-affiliated television station WISN-TV reported.

Sheskey, who’s white, shot Blake seven times on Aug. 23, 2020, leaving him partially paralyzed. He was later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing and returned to work March 31.

Last year Sheskey was issued a replacement Glock 17 pistol, after the weapon he used to shoot Blake was seized by investigators.

On the day when his weapon was stolen, Sept. 15, he reported the theft to Racine Police and Kenosha Police, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

In a memo sent to Kenosha police senior management, Nosalik said that Blake told him that he regularly left his weapon in his girlfriend’s vehicle.

“Sheskey further stated that at his Kenosha residence he had secure locations for his firearms; however, once he was forced to move, he did not have an opportunity to provide a safe location inside the home in which he was now living in,” Nosalik wrote.

“Sheskey did say that he believed that the night the firearm was stolen, the glovebox had been locked, as this had become a common practice,” he added.

However, his girlfriend was “unsure if she locked the vehicle after leaving,” an officer wrote in the Racine police report on the theft, The Associated Press reported.

It took the police about seven months to investigate the matter.

“Chief (Daniel) Miskinis had all of the information and sat on it and was doing that to wait to find out what would have happened with Sheskey had D.A. Graveley decided to file criminal charges,” Nosalik told WISN Friday.

In early January, Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced he would not seek criminal charges against Sheskey in the Blake shooting.

“After D.A. Graveley made his decision and we learned that Sheskey would not be charged criminally, Chief Miskinis brought Sheskey back to work after a couple of other administrative things needed to be done, that’s when he ordered me to go ahead and start the internal investigation,” Nosalik added.

According to WISN-tv, Sheskey’s stolen service weapon is still missing.