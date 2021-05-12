National
Sara Lee, Chef Pierre, Devonshire pecan pies have been recalled nationwide. Here’s why
Six lots of frozen pecan pie products made by Sara Lee and sold under three brands have been recalled after a possible mistake at the pecan supplier level created a food allergy issue.
As the Sara Lee-written, FDA-posted recall notice explains, there was an “unintentional cross-contamination of raw pecans in shells with residual peanuts during agricultural transport and storage of pecans by a supplier.”
So, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product” and there’s no warning since peanuts wouldn’t be listed among the allergens.
If you don’t have a peanut allergy — and nobody who might eat the pecan pie products has a peanut allergy — you’re good to go. Otherwise, this could be a problem.
Here’s what’s been recalled:
▪ Sara Lee 4-ounce Pecan Pie slices, lot Nos. C050641C, C050631C and C050701C.
▪ Chef Pierre 10-inch Pre-Baked Southern Pecan Pie, 36 ounces, lot Nos. C040631C and C050911C.
▪ Devonshire Bake Shop 10-inch Pre-Baked Southern Style Pecan Pie, 36 ounces, lot No. C040911C.
Customers can return the pies to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can email Sara Lee at SaraLeeFrozenBakery@casupport.com or call 800-323-7117, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.
