Two planes collide in Colorado sky — but no one was injured, officials say. How?

Two planes collided over Colorado, officials said. South Metro Fire Rescue/@SouthMetroPIO

A single-engine plane collided with a jet in the Colorado sky, officials said. The passengers walked away with no injuries.

The planes collided in midair above Cherry Creek State Park at about 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office officials said during a news briefing.

Update - PIO on scene of plane crash. Two on board walked away with no injuries. Second plane able to land safe no injuries. Media briefing at noon - at Belleview and peoria just south of the access road to the crash. Look for the @SouthMetroPIO vehicle. pic.twitter.com/8A25hbV06C — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) May 12, 2021

The single-engine Cirrus SR-22 plane crashed in a field, officials said, but it deployed a parachute before hitting the ground. Two people were inside, and they walked away with no injuries.

The other plane, a Metroliner jet with only the pilot inside, was able to safely land at nearby Centennial Airport with no problems, leaving everyone involved in the crash uninjured.

There was no fire or fuel spill from the crash, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash and said initial reports indicated that the collision happened while the airplanes were attempting to land. The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the crash, according to The Denver Channel.

NTSB is investigating the May 12, 2021, mid-air collision involving a Metroliner & a Cirrus near Denver, Colorado. No injuries reported in connection with the collision. Initial report indicates collision happened as airplanes were landing. The NTSB will travel to the scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) May 12, 2021

“You expect a lot worse,” Deputy John Bartmann, public information officer for the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, told FOX 4. “This was amazing,”