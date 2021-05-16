Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss.

Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months.

Why there are more, or even if the large encampments mean the homeless population itself has increased, is unclear.

The numbers of people on the street could be greater because fewer people have been arrested and jailed for minor offenses during the pandemic. Or maybe people from other states are moving to San Diego after hearing about shelters and services here.

Some outreach workers also suspect many people in encampments are turning down offers for shelter because they are in the grips of addiction to fentanyl and other opioids, and they would rather be on the street at night.

It also might be possible that the population only appears to have grown because people have moved closer together. Another theory is that some homeless people who have hunkered down for months in the same spot during the pandemic have collected more possessions, creating the appearance of a large encampment.

The California Department of Transportation this past year has been following a recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to not clear homeless encampments during the pandemic because people in them may be safer if they stay in one place.

While the city of San Diego’s municipal code prohibits tents on sidewalks, it has not always aggressively enforced the law in all areas. Mayor Todd Gloria this year revised the city’s approach to cleaning sidewalks in an effort to be more compassionate to homeless people, scheduling the cleaning on set days so people have advance notice to move their tents.

Unlike past years, there’s no data to show how many people are living on the street this year because an annual homeless count usually taken in January was canceled because of the pandemic. The most recent numbers from January 2020 found 3,971 people living outdoors and 3,667 people in shelters throughout the county on the night of the count.

The limited data that does exist comes from the Downtown San Diego Partnership, which conducts a count of homeless people in the East Village, Gaslamp Quarter and other surrounding areas each month. Their April count found 873 people on the street, including 221 people who were in an area that was included for the first time.

Despite the appearance of more tents and makeshift structures on many streets, however, the monthly count has not shown a dramatic increase in people on the street. The April count in fact was lower than some months in 2019.

Alpha Project President and CEO Bob McElroy said he believes his own eyes.

“There’s definitely more people,” he said.

As the number of tents lined up side by side on downtown sidewalks has grown, McElroy said he is concerned that there could be another hepatitis A outbreak like one in 2017 the killed 40 people and hospitalized about 600, including many homeless people.

“The kids who have to go to school, they have to walk in the street because the sidewalks are lined with tents,” he said. “I think that’s unacceptable.”

Among other services, the Alpha Project operates two downtown tented bridge shelters and sends outreach workers on daily rounds from Rancho Bernardo to Otay Mesa. When talking with new arrivals at the shelter, McElroy said he is finding more people who have just arrived from Los Angeles or out of state, and he suspects San Diego is becoming a draw.

“There’s a reason why they’re coming here,” he said. “People are coming out in Greyhound buses. I have not seen this many new people.”

Alpha Project outreach worker Craig Thomas said he frequently gets calls from people in other states asking about shelters and other services in San Diego, and officers from the Harbor Police contact him four or five times a week about homeless people who are at the airport because they’ve recently arrived.

“We offer so much more than other states,” he said about why he thinks people are coming.

“I love helping people out,” he said. “It doesn’t bother me that they’re coming here. I just wish we had more resources for them.”

As he drives his van down Imperial Avenue and Commercial Street near Petco Park, Thomas passes tents and tarps that stretch entire blocks.

Just blocks away, an official at another homeless service provider, Father Joe’s Villages, had another perspective.

“You’re seeing more tents, and I think that makes it look like there’s more homeless people, but I don’t really think that’s the case,” said Paul Sheck, program manager of the Neil Good Day Center. “I could be wrong.”

Sheck said a few things have contributed to the appearance of a surge in people on the street, including people being pushed out of some areas because of new development, causing people to cluster together. He said he also has noticed people from a church coming downtown each weekend to distribute large tents that take up more space on sidewalks, also contributing to the perception that there are more people.

Sheck said Father Joe’s Villages has not seen an increase in the 200 to 300 new clients it receives each month, supporting his belief that the population on the street hasn’t increased. He has, however, seen an increase in people who identify themselves as newly homeless, but Sheck said those are not typically the people who live in tents on the street.

A report released this year by the Regional Task Force on the Homeless found the number of newly homeless people jumped from 2,326 in 2019 to 4,152 in 2020.

Tamera Kohler, CEO of the task force, also said she has seen more tents and encampments, but isn’t sure the population of people has increased.

“We’re seeing tents in more places,” she said. “Then the challenge becomes, does that mean we have more people, or more places where people are putting down tents?”

As an example, Kohler said the California Department of Transportation has left many highly visible homeless encampments near freeways in place during the pandemic, which may have contributed to the perspective of more people on the street.

In another contributing factor, Kohler said as people remained in place, their encampments grew over time.

“Any time you have a little more permanency, you tend to spread out,” she said.

Greg Anglea, executive director of Interfaith Community Services in Escondido, said he believes the number of people on the street has increased over the past two years, and COVID-19 contributed because some people lost their homes.

Anglea also suspects that the number of people on the street may be higher because incarcerations for minor offenses had been halted during the pandemic to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in jails. That could mean more than 1,000 homeless people who would have been in jail on any day now are on the street.

The Regional Task Force on the Homeless’ 2020 count found 25 percent of people surveyed in jail said they were homeless when arrested. Extrapolated to represent the entire jail population, about 1,300 people in jail may have been homeless,

If the jail policy did affect how many people are on the street, the number could be changing soon. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department media relations director Lt. Amber Baggs said that as of April, people arrested solely for being under the influence of a controlled substance again will be jailed. The Sheriff’s Department had stopped jailing people for the offense, common among the homeless population, in March 2020.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell said he believes there are more people on the street, and he has another theory for the increase.

McConnell said city and county officials focused more on putting people in a temporary shelter in the Convention Center than putting them in permanent housing. He pointed to data from the Regional Task Force on the Homeless that showed 2,815 homeless people received permanent housing in 2020, down from 3,978 in 2019 and 4,764 in 2018.

San Diego native Cheryl Lee has had a first-hand view of the growing encampments downtown. She has been staying on National Avenue for the past month, and said she has seen the number of temporary shelters around her grow from a few to about 20.

“They’re getting run out of other places,” she said. “They’ll make us move again, but where are we going to go?”

Lee, who accepted an offer from Thomas to move into one of Alpha Project’s shelters, said people around her said they came to National Avenue because they were run out of other places. She also has met people who recently arrived from other states.

“They said they heard about California and wanted to come because it’s beautiful,” she said.

Thomas said only one or two people in encampments will accept an offer for a shelter bed each week. He estimates about 75 percent of people he encounters in encampments are using some sort of substance, and many turn down the offer because they don’t want to abide by the 8 p.m. curfew.

Alpha Project supervisor Karen Pucci said the evening hours often are when people on the street do drugs. It also is when many overdose, which has been happening more in the past year.

“Every time we turn a corner, someone is OD-ing,” she said.

She and her daughter/coworker, Brie, and others at the Alpha Project are trained to use the nasal mist Naloxone — also known as Narcan or Evzio — on people who are overdosing. Pucci said they have used it 25 times on people on the street and 10 or 15 times on clients who were at the Convention Center shelter.

Pucci said heroin and fentanyl often are the cause of overdoses. Data from the county Medical Examiner’s office shows the number of deaths from fentanyl significantly increased in the past year.

The data showed drugs were a factor in about 190 deaths of homeless people last year. Of those, more than 80 involved fentanyl. In 2019, fentanyl was involved in fewer than 20 deaths.