Arson suspect arrested in Pacific Palisades fire

LOS ANGELES — A suspect has been arrested in the arson investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire, authorities said Monday.

An arson investigation led officials to at least two people, one of whom was released and the other of whom was questioned Saturday night, officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said at a briefing. The person has been arrested and is being given medical treatment, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

No lives or homes have been lost in the fire, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said Monday morning at Will Rogers State Beach.

“The person in custody, we feel we have the right person,” Terrazas said.

The fire started about 10 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of North Michael Lane in a remote neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, steps away from the Trailer Canyon Trailhead, LAFD officials said. Cornered in a hard-to-reach terrain of the canyon, the fire grew to 15 acres overnight. Firefighting helicopters swarmed into the area, dropping water on the blaze.

But at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, another fire emerged north of the original burn, LAFD reported, exploding to 750 acres by nightfall. The blaze was concentrated among thick chaparral dried out from a lack of rainfall, authorities said. Firefighters clambered over canyons in the Pacific Palisades to fight back the flames, but most of the containment measures came from helicopters.

By Sunday afternoon, the fire topped 1,325 acres and forced the evacuations of about 1,000 people near Topanga Canyon Road. One firefighter suffered a minor injury, Terrazas said.

Los Angeles County and city firefighting units received help from neighboring Ventura County Fire Department and Orange County Fire Authority, as well as the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard from Pacific Coast Highway to Mulholland Drive remained close to commuters Monday morning.

A large animal evacuation center has been set up at Pierce College.