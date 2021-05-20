Texas Senate passes statewide camping ban, bars Austin from using parks for shelter

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Senate approved legislation Thursday that would create a statewide camping ban after adding a change, directed at the city of Austin, to prohibit the use of public parks to provide temporary shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

The 28-3 vote returned House Bill 1925 to the House to consider that change and one other that struck a reference to arresting campers in an effort to reduce the criminal penalties faced by those without a home.

HB 1925, however, would still make it a crime to camp in a public area — a Class C misdemeanor that carries a maximum $500 fine with no jail time.

The bill also requires police to advise campers where they can legally stay and encourages cities and counties to direct campers toward diversion programs that can keep them out of the criminal justice system — provisions that can soften the bill's impact, said Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway.

"I hope you will join me in taking this important first step in ending this homelessness crisis," Buckingham told senators.

HB 1925 would apply to those who erect a tent or temporary structure in a public area and take other steps that show an intention to remain, such as digging holes, using fires to cook and stacking belongings for extended periods.

"If somebody is just lying on a bench, or if they fell asleep on a sidewalk, and they are covered up with a blanket, does that violate this?" asked Sen. Carol Alvarado, D-Houston.

"That does not," Buckingham replied. "You have to have a shelter and you have to have those other signs of planning on living there for a while."

Buckingham also amended HB 1925 to ban the use of public parks for temporary campsites, saying she was motivated by a proposal that was presented Tuesday to the Austin City Council that listed 18 parks among 45 possible locations for city-sanctioned encampments to shelter Austin's homeless population.

"Setting up a fence in a park and allowing one to set up their tent is not the humane answer solving homelessness," she said. "That still leaves these folks vulnerable and is another way the city of Austin is trying to ignore will of voters and this bill."

The city proposal on temporary campsites was part of a still-developing response after 57.7% of voters supported reinstating a public camping ban in the May 1 election.

Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, D-Austin, voted against the bill, saying it does not address access to housing, health care and meaningful work that would go much further in addressing an issue of statewide importance.

"I will not defend the city of Austin for lifting a camping ban (in 2019) without a plan, because it didn't help these poor people find their way to a home, but I also cannot support a statewide camping ban that does very little to help these poor people find their way to a home," Eckhardt said.

And while the bill would provide $12.4 million a year in state grants to help cities provide shelter, Eckhardt called the money a drop in the bucket that pales in comparison with what cities and counties are spending to meet the needs of those without a home.

"But I'll take it," Eckhardt added, noting that the state spends very little on affordable housing and similar issues.

Other provisions of HB 1925 would require cities and counties to gain approval from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs before creating camping sites. The bill also bans cities and counties from adopting or enforcing policies that allow public camping, and it authorizes the state to take legal action against local governments that do not comply.

The bill also would require cities and counties that set aside camping areas to provide a range of services such as health care, mental health care, public transportation and law enforcement.

The Texas House, where HB 1925 was approved largely along party lines on May 6, can agree to the changes made Thursday and send the bill to Gov. Greg Abbott, or it can create a conference committee to work out the differences between the House and Senate versions.