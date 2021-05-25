Scenic California ranch from ‘Gone With the Wind’ listed for $12 million. Take a look

The picturesque ranch was also the backdrop of several other films from the 1930s and 40s, the Los Angeles Times reported. Screen grab from Realtor.com

A piece of film history from the Hollywood Golden Era has hit the real estate market in California. A popular Agoura Hills ranch that was featured in numerous movies from the 1930s and 1940s, including the Academy Award winning “Gone With the Wind,” just listed for $12 million.

The Oak Canyon Ranch is surrounded by national reserve and has numerous buildings on the property, including banquet halls, cabins, modular homes, working wells and more spread across 50 acres, the ranch’s website said.

“A year-round creek extends the full length of the property with an Arizona Crossing that leads to an extensive connecting trail system, helicopter pad, elevated viewing pads, natural corral, tennis court, an amphitheater and multiple outdoor event spaces,” the ranch’s website said.

It’s located “minutes away” from the freeway so residents will never be too far from Malibu’s finest beaches, the listing on Realtor reported.

Along with “Gone With the Wind,” the Los Angeles Times reports that the ranch also appeared in “Made for Each Other,” “The Great Dictator,” “Home in Indiana” and “Scudda Hoo! Scudda Hay!”

The star-studded /Civil War/ film starring Viven Leigh, Thomas Mitchell, Hattie McDaniel and Barbara O’Neil was filmed across the country, including in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Pasadena, Simi Valley, Agoura, California and more, LatLong.net said.

In this 1939 file photo, Clark Gable, as Rhett Butler and Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara stars in the 1939 classic, “Gone With the Wind”. AP

The 1939 film went on to win eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Leigh and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for McDaniel, according to IMDb.