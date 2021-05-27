3 police officers wounded in suburban Dallas shooting

Police officers stand near the scene where three officers were shot in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, late Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Flower Mound, Texas. The officers were shot while responding to a suicidal call, according to authorities. (Matt Strasen/The Dallas Morning News via AP) AP

Three officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night while answering a report of a suicidal person in a Dallas suburb, police said.

The three officers were responding to a 911 call at about 7 p.m. Wednesday at a house in a Flower Mound residential neighborhood about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Dallas. According to a police statement, they were trying to contact the man, who was alone in the house, when gunfire erupted from inside.

The officers returned fire, but police had no contact with the man at the time. Two officers were taken to hospitals in stable condition and had been released by early Thursday morning, the agency said.

The third was treated at the scene of the shooting and cleared. Officials said all three officers were "doing well.”

The scene remained active Thursday morning. The department urged people to continue avoiding the area and said law enforcement was “still working toward a peaceful resolution.”

No further information was immediately available.