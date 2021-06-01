DUI arrest in Colorado prompts a thank you note — from the suspect’s father

A drunk driving arrest in Colorado took a strange turn when the state trooper involved in the case got a “thank you” note from the suspect’s father. Merced Sun-Star

A drunk driving arrest in Colorado took an unexpected turn when the state trooper involved got a commendation letter — from the suspect’s father.

Trooper Camden Nichols is credited with making the arrest, after he allegedly spotted a driver traveling over the speed limit.

Little about the traffic stop seemed remarkable, until a note (dated May 11) arrived from someone claiming to be the suspect’s father. A redacted copy of the letter was shared May 27 on social media by the Colorado State Patrol.

“When the officer requested him to step out of the car, he said that he detected alcohol and requested Jason take a breathalyzer test. ...Your officer, being cautious, took him in, leaving his car along the road,” the letter said.

“I want to say here that that is just what needed to happen, from a parent’s perspective. I was very pleased with that. My son knew that he was driving too fast so he did not make an issue.”

Nichols has been with the department only about 18 months, but “is a third-generation law enforcement officer,” KDVR reported.

“I didn’t expect to get a compliment on a DUI stop,” he told the station. “It makes you feel good. ... I take a lot of pride in hearing those good words.”

Details of the arrest were not released, but the Colorado State Patrol wrote: “Nichols was able to prevent a tragedy before it happened.”

The author of the note, identified only as Andre, said he was motivated by a need to highlight the acts of “good police.” In this case, that included Nichols waiting with the suspect until a ride arrived to take him home, the note said.

“I thought it important that we acknowledge the good that our police officers do, particularly when presently all we are hearing is the wrong,” the note said.

A DUI will change your life, no matter what. We're happy Trp. Nichols was able to prevent a tragedy before it happened, and grateful for the response we received after the fact. pic.twitter.com/6vaDws2dFH — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) May 27, 2021