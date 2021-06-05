AP Week in Pictures: Global

People swim in the Sky Pool, a transparent bridge across two exclusive residential blocks near the U.S. embassy in the Nine Elms area of London, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Britain sees temperatures increasing for the second day in a row after the mercury hit 25 degrees Celcius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) for the warmest day of the year so far on Bank Holiday Monday. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) AP

MAY 29 - JUNE 4, 2021

With commemorations for the 100-year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, a transparent “Sky Pool” in London and a cloudburst in Tibet, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com