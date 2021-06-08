Navy says 32 ‘key reliability issues’ plague its littoral combat ship fleet

SAN DIEGO – A Navy task force has identified almost three dozen key reliability issues in the service's beleaguered fleet of littoral combat ships and is working to make the ships more reliable and more repairable when they break, the commander of the Navy's surface forces said Monday.

Established in April, the Navy is betting that "Task Force LCS" will streamline improvements to the ships by combining key elements under one umbrella.

"We've been working a lot of issues on LCS," said Vice Adm. Roy Kitchener, the San Diego-based commander of Naval Surface Forces, during a phone conference with reporters. Kitchener said he convened the task force after a 2020 Navy study found the effectiveness of the ships was being hampered by material failures and long repair times.

"One of the biggest factors we've seen ... it's the downtime that was created (by) unreliable parts or parts on critical systems that were failing," Kitchener said. "That's why we stood up the task force."

One of the two LCS variants — Freedom, also the name of the San Diego-based lead ship — has a well-known design flaw in its combining gear, which is part of the ship's transmission. In January, the Navy stopped accepting new Freedom class ships until a fix is developed and deployed. Testing of a new improved combining gear is underway.

Engineering casualties, including those involving combining gears, have afflicted several Freedom-class ships, including the Milwaukee, Fort Worth, Detroit and the Freedom itself. Two ships in the Independence-class variant, the Montgomery and Coronado, had crippling breakdowns while at sea.

Kitchener said Monday that the combining gear is not the only problem on the ships and that the Navy has identified 32 "key reliability issues" across both LCS platforms. Most of the reliability issues are centered on the ships' water-jet propulsion system and power plant, such as diesel mounts and engines, fuel lines and water cylinders, among others, Kitchener said.

A Government Accountability Office watchdog told the Union-Tribune in May that many of the engineering problems in the class can be traced back to need to make the ships fast and the technology needed to do so. In order to reach top speed the ships' four engines — two diesel and two gas turbines — must work in unison to propel them through the water via water jets.

Developed at the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the littoral combat ship was supposed to be a fast, agile alternative to traditional Navy combat vessels, operating close to shore against smaller boats and submarines.

However, the program was complicated by several factors. There are two variants — the steel-hulled 387-foot Freedom class and the all-aluminum trimaran Independence class. Each was meant to have modular mission capability and be able to go to sea to fight subs, mines or fulfill a more traditional surface-warfare mission.

In 2016, the modular model was abandoned. From that point, each ship would be configured to operate only one of the three missions. However, only the surface-warfare mission package is currently operational.

In 2020, the Navy asked Congress to let it retire the first four LCS hulls. These ships were built as research and development models and differ from ships built later. The Navy did not get what it asked for — but it will retire the first two ships this year. San Diego-based Independence and Freedom will decommission July 31 and Sept. 30, respectively, the Union-Tribune first reported last month.

This year, the Navy is again asking Congress to let it decommission even more littoral combat ships. Coronado and Fort Worth are back on the chopping block. Joining them are Detroit, commissioned in 2016 and Little Rock, commissioned in 2017. Both are Freedom-class ships that have had issues with their propulsion systems.

The Navy will open its checkbook for 13 more littoral combat ships for a total of 35, including the ones bound for early decommissioning.

The goal of the task force, Kitchener said, is to make the ships more reliable and sustain them going forward.

"Reliability is our number one goal," he said.

The ships, which were designed to carry minimal crews, rely heavily on contractors to make needed repairs and the Navy is working to either get its own sailors to be able to handle those or speed up the time it takes for contractors to get out to the ships at sea, Kitchener said.

Rear Adm. Robert Nowakowski was pulled from the Navy Reserve onto active duty to lead the task force, Kitchener said. Nowakowski, who holds advanced degrees in engineering, said there's no set date for when the Navy expects the LCS anti-sub and mine countermeasures capabilities to be operational.

"We want to make sure we get it right," Nowakowski said. "We're continuing to test them, we're putting them on ships, we're going through reps and sets getting these ships underway."

Kitchener said the Navy's target date for those capabilities is 2023.

"There's a couple challenges to get through but I think things are progressing along," he said.

As for Task Force LCS, the Navy expects the task force to remain active until the program's reliability issues are resolved, said Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman, a surface forces spokesperson.

"When the platform is reliable, that's when you won't have a task force," she said.