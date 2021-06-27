Four more bodies discovered in Champlain condo collapse, total now 9 dead, 156 missing

Rescuers have recovered another four bodies in the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse, bringing the total to nine dead and 156 still missing since the Surfside building collapsed early Thursday.

The latest victims were discovered along with “additional human remains” in a 125-foot long trench dug into the rubble to add rescue and recover teams — the newest tactic in the round-the-clock excavation of an unstable, sometimes shifting mountain of debris.

“We are making every effort to identify those others that have been recovered,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a Sunday morning press conference.

Plans also were in the works to allow family members to get closer to the rubble sometime Sunday so they can pray and mourn. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said he “believes arrangements are being made” that would address the pleas of grieving relatives.

Though access to the site was restricted, it was clear from helicopter video that the search effort was also ramping up with heavy equipment. At least two cranes and two backhoes were on the scene. But when asked if the mission is going to turn from rescue to recovery, Burkett said no. The heavy equipment is on-site, but “it is going to be a rescue mission for the indefinite future.”

“We are not stopping until we pull every resident out of that rubble,” he said.

While the number of missing people has not been updated, still at 156 unaccounted for, officials said families will be notified directly before additional victim identities are released.

One of the people who was rescued on Thursday died at the hospital, Levine Cava said.

Meanwhile, local authorities insist they are still conducting a search and rescue mission. Rescuers have built a deep 125-feet trench underneath the rubble to aid with their operation. It is 20 feet wide and 40 feet deep, Levine Cava said. Heavier equipment, including additional cranes, have been brought to the scene.

There are six to eight rescue squads on the building’s rubble, with hundreds more on standby.

“We are not lacking any personnel but we have the best,” said Levine Cava.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky, rescuers have not identified any “natural voids” in the rubble, addressing questions on rumors that there are sinkholes in the area of the disaster. He said teams of rescuers will continue following any potential clues that could lead them to finding more residents.

“We know that we are in a race against time,” Erika Benitez, a spokeswoman for the fire department.

South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for servivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021 that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the town of Surfside. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Speaking from the command center early Sunday, Levine Cava said officials are having “very frank conversations” with the families at the reunification center about the possibility of finding no more survivors.

“The firefighters and others who’ve briefed them are very direct about the situation, that we are continuing to search. We do continue to hope that we find people, but certainly they’re aware that we’re finding remains and even that we’re finding body parts so they’re preparing for that,” Levine Cava told the Miami Herald.

She said families have very detailed questions about where exactly teams are searching in the pile since most of them know the location of their loved ones’ apartments. The pancake-like collapse of the 12-story building, with floors tightly stacked atop each other, has limited access. The trench dug through the pile was intended to open some new areas to search efforts.

“What can I say? It’s a terrible, terrible situation, one in which they’re coming through it with our support,” she added.

Levine Cava said there’s a FEMA booth set up at the family assistance center to help families apply for all kinds of financial assistance, including relocation costs, costs related to staying in Miami for families waiting for news and funeral expenses.

Families growing frustrated

Despite reassurances from officials, families are growing frustrated at the pace of rescue and recovery efforts. Burkett said families told him they want “fewer politicians and more answers.”

A video posted to the Instagram account @abigailpereiraok of the Saturday afternoon update meeting for families and loved ones showed some yelling at Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, Levine Cava and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Maybe other eyes have other ways of going at it!” said one mother, who questioned why an Israeli team wasn’t already on the scene. The room was later told another group from Israel was on the way in addition to the Israeli rescue workers already present.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue official told the group it wasn’t a matter of quantity or quality of rescue personnel -- there’s a physical limit to how many workers could be on the pile.

When a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue official tried to explain the structural (surrounding buildings) and geographic (the beach) limitations that make this collapse a uniquely difficult search and rescue mission, a man said, “You’re saying this is the most complex situation you’ve ever experienced. We’re being offered help from countries who experience this every single day. So switch out this personnel who’s not experienced clearly and bring those people in and let them do the work.”

“We’re not saying “inexperienced,” the official said. “We’re saying “complex situation.”

Clayton Harrell stops to pray one block west of the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The condo tower partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the town of Surfside. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

‘Drowning in resources’

Burkett spoke to media Sunday afternoon, alongside Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Steve Stow, the Vice President of the Miami Heat Charitable Fund.

Orlando Bravo, a Puerto Rican billionaire and co-founder of a private equity investment firm announced he would be joining in the local charities to contribute to SupportSurfside.org, which was created by The Miami HEAT and Miami HEAT Charitable Fund, The Miami Foundation, The Coral Gables Community Foundation, The Key Biscayne Community Foundation and other partners.

Burkett commended the fund for bringing dollars for relocation assistance and other things that don’t fall in the confines of FEMA funding.

“This funding is much more flexible,” Burkett said.

He said he’s spoken to residents who live in the sister building to Champlain Tower South Condo, which he said “probably had the same contractor, probably the same materials.” Those residents will be able to get help staying elsewhere temporarily, he said.

“We have residents asking me if their building was safe,” he said. “I don’t have answers for them. I think those fears are justified.”

He said while the funding is welcome, donations are becoming less needed when it comes to the rescue mission.

“We are drowning in resources,” he said. “We don’t have a resource problem, we have a luck problem. We need better weather and fewer fires.”

Late Saturday night, officials released the names of three more identified victims: Anthony Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, who lived in apartment 903, and Manuel LaFont, 54, who was in apartment 801.

Police identified 54-year-old Stacie Fang, who lived in apartment 1002, on Friday.

Several engineering experts told the Herald that based on publicly available evidence it seemed likely the collapse began at the pool deck before the rest of the building pancaked.