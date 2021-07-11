Authorities: 1 dead, 5 wounded in El Paso desert shooting

A 21-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded in shooting early Sunday in a patch of desert on the eastern outskirts of El Paso, authorities said.

Sheriff's deputies in the West Texas city were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and arrived to find several people wounded, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. It described five people as having serious injuries, without providing more details on their wounds or identities, or on the death of the 21-year-old man.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting, which investigators were still examining Sunday. The sheriff's department did not immediately response to questions about it Sunday afternoon

The shooting took place not far from a school athletics complex, in an area where officials have made past pushes to curb underage drinking, drug use and reckless shooting, according to the El Paso Times.