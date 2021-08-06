Austin police investigating 50 homicides in 2021, the highest number in 3 decades

AUSTIN, Texas — Fifty people have been killed in Austin so far this year, the largest number of homicides the city has seen in three decades.

Two homicides were reported Friday, adding to the already historically high number of such deaths seen so far this year. Both of the latest killings were shootings.

On Aug. 1, 63-year-old James Burrows was found lying with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 1400 block of East 38 1/2 Street, Austin police said. Police responded to the scene at 2:15 a.m.

The Travis County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide on Aug. 2.

Also on Aug. 2, police responded to 10102 North Lamar Blvd. at 5:23 a.m. after receiving a report about shots being fired in the area. Police found 28-year-old Alejandro Austin lying in a parking lot with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3 p.m. His death was ruled a homicide by the Travis County medical examiner's office.

Witnesses told police that Austin had been arguing with a person just before the shooting.

On Aug. 4, the U.S. Marshals Service's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, a coalition of federal, state and local law enforcement officers, arrested 36-year-old Cordell Adams in connection with the shooting. He is charged with felony first-degree murder and is being held in the Travis County Jail with bail set at $500,000.

The killings of Burrows and Austin has pushed the number of homicides to a level the city hasn't seen since 1985, when 52 people were killed in that year. This year's 50 homicides are the most since 1991, the year that four teenage girls were found dead in a North Austin yogurt shop.

That number has dropped in the years since, decreasing to 40 in 1997 and 20 in 2006. But since 2017, the number of homicides recorded in Austin has been increasing.

A total of 25 people were killed in 2017, before numbers rose to 32 in 2018 and 36 in 2019, according to police data.

Last year, 48 homicides were recorded in Austin, even amid a coronavirus pandemic that limited social activities and shut down public events.

With months to go in 2021, police said they don't expect homicide numbers to improve any time soon. Austin police Lt. Brett Bailey previously told the American-Statesman that August and early September are typically the most violent months of the year.

Homicides this year, according to preliminary data, have been rife with gun crimes, especially those related to robberies and drug crimes. Gun violence has increased in Austin over the past five years. According to police data, gun violence incidents rose from 689 in 2015 to 1,054 in 2020.

To address the increase in gun violence, Austin police announced last month that they would expand a program that targets gun crimes in the downtown entertainment district, where shootings have occurred in recent months.

