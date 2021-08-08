Austin in ‘dire’ situation with rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, officials warn

AUSTIN, Texas — Available hospital space for COVID-19 patients in the Austin area continued to be a source of anxiety over the weekend, leading officials to redouble their efforts to persuade residents to get vaccinated as a means of slowing new cases driven by the delta variant.

An automated phone message distributed by the city encouraged residents who have not received a vaccination to "not wait to get one." The warning also recommended staying home and wearing face coverings in the presence of others.

"The COVID-19 situation in Austin is dire. Health care facilities are open, but resources are limited due to a surge in cases," the message warned in English and Spanish.

The warning came as intensive care units in the five-county area neared capacity with 184 COVID-19 patients. That number was frighteningly close to the 200 ICU beds available to those patients and inched closer to the all-time record during the pandemic of 190 patients.

Updated hospitalization totals from over the weekend were unavailable as of Sunday afternoon.

In a tweet Saturday, Mayor Steve Adler blasted Gov. Greg Abbott over a statewide order that restricts local governments from issuing masking mandates that Adler says would promote safety. Adler's issue with Abbott comes amid the emergence of the delta variant, which is thought to be more highly transmissible and more severe compared with variants that circulated earlier in the pandemic.

"Our current crisis could have been avoided if Gov. Abbott had not barred local government authorities from issuing mandates on masking," Adler said. "Our hospitals are strained. It is vital that everyone gets vaccinated and wears a mask."

Including ICU and non-ICU patients, 510 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Friday in the five-county area of Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis and Williamson.

Adler's tweet is just the latest sign of his growing frustration over the crisis. He recently said he wanted a requirement that all city employees get vaccinated. But City Manager Spencer Cronk responded that the city cannot do that, citing an executive order from Abbott that prohibits governments from requiring vaccinations.

Adler pivoted to a backup plan last week, telling Cronk during a City Council meeting to consider allocating funds in the city's budget for the upcoming fiscal year to pay city employees to get vaccinated and to maybe even pay those who already are vaccinated.

Health officials continue to say that the vast majority of COVID-19 hospital patients are unvaccinated or have received only one of two doses of the vaccine. In Travis County, about 64% of residents 12 years and older are fully vaccinated and 74% of that same population has received at least one dose, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The vaccine has been available to most residents in the area since late April and early May.

Since the start of the pandemic, Travis County has had 903 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been 92,361 cases, and of those, 3,438 were active as of Friday.

The grim outlook is also captured in new modeling released last week by researchers at the University of Texas.

It placed the chance of reaching ICU capacity by the end of August at 92%, if community mitigation efforts do not slow transmission.

Likewise, the report says if transmission is not slowed, a school with 100 in-person students would have a 94% chance that at least one of those students would arrive infected on the first day of school Aug. 23.

The UT researchers say they reached those conclusions by considering a number of factors, including the emergence of the delta variant, the ongoing rollout of the vaccines, the start of the school year, and various levels of social distancing and mask usage across Austin and within schools.