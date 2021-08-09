Pregnant woman killed in California road rage incident

A pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles, police said.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following the collision Sunday in Long Beach, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Long Beach police said the pickup's driver had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the pickup crashed into the car driven by the 23-year-old pregnant woman.

The pickup then smashed into a parked, unoccupied truck.

The woman in the car and her unborn child died at a hospital.

The suspect's bail was set at $200,000, the Times reported.