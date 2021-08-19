National
Bomb threat investigation underway near US Capitol as cops report ‘suspicious vehicle’
This is a developing story and will be updated.
A potential bomb threat involving a suspicious pickup truck parked near the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., has prompted some evacuations on Capitol Hill, police say.
U.S. Capitol Police on Twitter warned people to avoid the area because of an “active bomb threat investigation.”
Office buildings for the Library of Congress and U.S. House of Representatives have been evacuated, CNBC reported. The Senate and House are not in session.
The Supreme Court, which is in recess, also has been evacuated, ABC News reported.
A man has been seen in a pickup truck parked in the 100 block of First Street SE, CNN reported. Police are sending negotiators to talk to the man.
Police are also deploying snipers to the scene, the Associated Press reported. The White House is monitoring the situation.
Thursday’s events mark the first time U.S. Capitol buildings have been evacuated since Jan. 6, when a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an insurrection.
Several nearby streets in Washington D.C. also have been closed, NPR reported. Subway trains are bypassing the nearby Capitol South station.
The Library of Congress is the largest library in the world and the main research facility for the U.S. Congress.
Opened in 1897, the Library of Congress is about 400 feet away from the U.S. Capitol.
