See artist’s California home listed for $2M — Burning Man ‘LOVE’ sculpture included

If you’re looking for some Burning Man love and a place to call home, a charming Venice house is for sale for $1.975 million — and the price includes the red “LOVE” sculpture that debuted at the desert event in 2019.

The sculpture was created by artist Laura Kimpton, heir to the Kimpton hotel empire, who has listed the small two-bedroom, one-bath home that spans 865 square feet. The residence is located at 2818 Clune Ave. in the California beach town known for its canals, free spirit and ‘60s vibe.

“Incredible opportunity to own a prime canals adjacent location,” according to the official listing. “The storybook home of acclaimed artist Laura Kimpton featuring her iconic ‘LOVE’ word sculpture and original works. This beautiful and enchanting (home) is the perfect hideaway for anyone desiring something special and proximity to Abbot Kinney, Washington, Marina and beaches. ... Completely unique and overflowing with warmth and charm.”

Burning Man 2021 kicked off its first-ever virtual event Aug. 22. It will run through Labor Day. Last year, the in-person gathering was canceled due to COVID-19 safety precautions. Burning Man is typically held in Nevada with a focus on community, art and self-expression.

Kimpton’s Venice home is within walking distance to the Pacific Ocean. The property comes with a detached art studio.

“Built in 1939, when the popularity of modern houses had first hit California, the Kimpton home is full of sunshine along with the year-round balmy beach weather,” wrote TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, which first wrote about the listing. “Low maintenance and close to shops, restaurants, the beach and marina, it is in a prime location with a secure walled and gated back garden, guest house/studio and plenty of space for outdoor entertaining, such as watching Burning Man virtually while gazing over at your very own LOVE sculpture across the lawn.”

Other appealing artwork hangs in the house, as well, such as sculptures of Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead and the Rolling Stones famous lips-and-tongue logo.

Kimpton updated the kitchen and main bathroom during her time in Venice, said Erik Miles of Compass, Los Angeles, who is the listing agent with Zara Carkner.

The six-foot red ”LOVE” sculpture was at burning man and is the model for a similar 12-foot piece of artwork that is under the waterfall at the Venetian in Las Vegas, according to Miles.

The Vegas sculpture was “named the number one place to take a selfie,” Miles added.

“Offering rarity and an unrivaled location, this is the perfect home to further update or develop to your artistic vision,” the listing states. “ ‘All you need is love.’ ”