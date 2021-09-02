Plane carrying four people crashes on way to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, FAA says

A plane headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Thursday crashed into a building on Connecticut, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

An airplane headed toward North Carolina’s Outer Banks crashed into a Connecticut building Thursday morning.

The Cessna Citation 560X business jet — which had four people on board — crashed into the building in Farmington around 10 a.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials have not yet commented on how many people, if any, were injured in the crash.

The plane had left from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, Connecticut, and was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, the FAA said.

Local outlets report the plane crashed into the Trumpf Inc. building on Hyde Road shortly after taking off. Trumpf Inc. is a machine and technology manufacturing company, according to its website. The building is about a mile away from the airport.

Lt. Tim McKenzie with the Farmington Police Department said in a video streamed by local outlet WTIC that the plane and part of the building were engulfed in flames for at least 20 to 30 minutes after the crash.

He said witnesses told police they saw the plane having trouble before it hit the ground then struck the building. Officials have not confirmed what trouble the plane was experiencing.

Police believe all employees in the building are accounted for and uninjured but are waiting for official confirmation, McKenzie told local outlets.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not identify or comment on the condition of those on the jet or say what led to the crash.

It said it will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Police have asked everyone to avoid to area so emergency crews can evacuate it.

