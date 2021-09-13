Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Pregnant mother shot in head while unloading gifts from baby shower, New York cops say

What was supposed to be a joyous occasion ended in tragedy when police say an expectant mother was fatally shot outside her New York City apartment hours after her baby shower.

Shanice Young, 31, was killed early Sunday while reportedly trying to break up a fight between her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend, multiple news outlets report, citing relatives.

Young, who was due to give birth in just a few weeks, had arrived home from her baby shower and was unloading gifts into the lobby of her Harlem apartment building, WABC reported.

Young’s family members said the mom-to-be was being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, who they said was waiting for her in the lobby of her apartment building, according to WPIX.

The building’s superintendent, Jose Morales, told The New York Daily News that the “(gunman) came in chasing the boyfriend. They ran through here and out the other side and they ran downstairs.”

Their fight reportedly spilled back onto the street, where Young tried to intervene. That’s when witnesses said her ex pulled out and gun and fired, striking her in the head, The New York Daily News reported.

NYPD officers were called to the building just before 1:20 a.m. to find an “unresponsive” woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release obtained by McClatchy News. Young was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

“Shanice was a victim,” her sister, Metania, told WABC. “She had two (children), and the third one died with her.”

Young’s two daughters saw the deadly incident unfold, according to WABC.

Robert Rice, a chaplain for Harlem Hospital who was on scene to comfort family and friends after Sunday’s shooting, called the incident “senseless.”

“I’m very upset and I’m angry,” Rice told WPIX. “I shouldn’t be angry as a clergy, but this one here has touched my heart.”

Police haven’t identified either person in shooting, or said who’s responsible for pulling the trigger. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

