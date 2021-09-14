Hockey prospect for St. Louis Blues is robbed near the Gateway Arch, officials say

The Gateway Arch is seen Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) AP

A prospective player for the St. Louis Blues and a woman were robbed at the Gateway Arch, officials said.

The hockey player was visiting the city for a rookie camp when the armed robbery happened Monday night, St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement.

Armstrong said the player “is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect” and declined further comment.”

St. Louis police said a man pointed a gun at the player and the woman and demanded their belongings about 7:30 p.m., KTVI reported. They gave the man their phones, wallet, purse and car keys, the news outlet reported.

Neither the player nor the woman were injured, KMOV reported.

