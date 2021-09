National Gabby Petito: Police release recording of 911 call reporting couple in ‘domestic dispute’ September 21, 2021 1:14 PM

Sept. 21: 2021: Police have released the audio recording of a 911 caller who said he witnessed a couple in a “domestic dispute” near a store where a police report said Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had fought, on August 12, in Moab, Utah.