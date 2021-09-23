Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma Puyallup Logo
Tacoma Gateway Logo

National

‘What the …?’ Crow somehow gets stuck in fence and needs rescue, Louisiana video shows

A Louisiana resident rescued a crow after it got its head stuck in a fence last week. (SCREENGRAB FROM P.J. HAHN FACEBOOK VIDEO)
A Louisiana resident rescued a crow after it got its head stuck in a fence last week. (SCREENGRAB FROM P.J. HAHN FACEBOOK VIDEO)

Fences and crows don’t go well together. Unfortunately, one bird found out the hard way.

It’s a rescue story Louisiana resident P.J. Hahn wasn’t expecting.

“It’s the moment when you stop and say, ‘What the….?’” he wrote on Facebook after rescuing a crow wedged in a fence last week.

Hahn took the injured bird to Dr. Greg Rich, a veterinarian with Avian & Exotic Animal Hospital of Louisiana.

Indigenous Affairs

Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The crow had a bruised wing, “most likely from banging its wing on the fence in an attempt to free itself,” Hahn said.

After a little “TLC and rehabilitation,” the crow was released into the wild on Wednesday.

“Hopefully, (the crow) will avoid fences,” Hahn said.

Read Next

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of Karina Mazhukhina
Karina Mazhukhina
Karina Mazhukhina is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from the University of Washington and was previously a digital journalist for KOMO News, an ABC-TV affiliate in Seattle.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service