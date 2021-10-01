Building where teen was crushed by elevator cited for more violations, GA officials say

A mixed-use building in Atlanta where a teenager died in an elevator accident has been cited for additional violations, Georgia officials said. Screengrab from WXIA

An Atlanta apartment building where a teen athlete was crushed to death by a falling elevator now faces thousands of dollars in fines after state inspectors found several more violations, multiple news outlets report.

A notice detailing the violations, which include issues with the building’s elevators and hot water boilers, will be tacked to the front door of 444 Highland Ave., WXIA reported.

The Office of Georgia’s Insurance and Fire Commissioner launched an investigation in August after JauMarcus McFarland, 18, was killed in an elevator accident, according to WAGA. McFarland, a student and football player at Champion Prep Academy, was on the elevator with several of his teammates when it collapsed.

The others were able to get off safely, but McFarland became trapped between the second and third floors. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Jaumarcus McFarland, 19, was killed in an elevator accident at an apartment complex in northeast Atlanta. Image courtesy of Coach Sean Tarrant

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“He was a tough cookie!” Sean Tarrant, head football coach at the academy, told McClatchy News in a statement. “Besides all of that, JauMarcus had a smile that would brighten up the world. It was a pleasure coaching this young man. All his fellow teammates loved him and looked to him for his leadership and encouragement.”

At the time, state officials said the elevator was overdue for an inspection. The state Insurance Commissioner’s Office cited building management for continuing to operate the elevator despite an expired inspection certificate, WXIA reported, and taking too long to notify the office when the accident happened.

Insurance Commissioner John F. King told WSB-TV his inspectors found 16 additional violations at a second elevator that had been shut down, including work done by unlicensed technicians. The building’s hot water boilers were also ordered to be shut off after a follow-up inspection revealed they had been installed without proper inspection or permits, the office told WAGA.

Despite safety concerns, officials said building management had the boilers turned back on — increasing the risk of a fire or possible explosion.

“Our Chief Safety Engineer questioned how residents had continued receiving hot water with the high pressure steam boiler out of service,” the insurance commissioner’s office told WAGA in a statement. “When we weren’t given a reasonable answer, we sent investigators back to the building the following day to find the boiler back in service in violation of the previous cessation order.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

In all, King said the building has been hit with nearly $13,000 in fines.

“We lost a human life,” he told WSB-TV. “JauMarcus lost his life as a result of these people just ignoring the law. These poor residents deserve better.”

Some residents, many who are college students, said they’re ready to move.

“Honestly since the elevator incident I’ve been looking for another place,” one person told WXIA, “because it’s just scary.”