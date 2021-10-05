Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Single California lottery ticket wins $700M Powerball jackpot

KATE FELDMAN New York Daily News

Someone in California just became $700 million richer.

After 40 drawings without a winner, Powerball finally found a jackpot in Monday night’s pull, a single ticket sold in Morro Bay, Calif., that matched all six numbers.

The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66 and 69 and a Powerball number of 15.

With the total prize reaching $699.8 million, the jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in Powerball history and the seventh largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

The winner will be able to choose a one-time lump sum cash payout of $496 million or an annual check over the next 29 years. Both options are subject to taxes.

Five tickets won $1 million by matching all white balls but not the red Powerball: two in Massachusetts and one each in Arizona, Florida and Virginia. A ticket in Tennessee doubled that with the Power Play. In total, more than 2.2 million tickets won at least $4 in Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball still holds the record for a lottery, with a $1.586 billion jackpot split between winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in 2016.

The 41st drawing for a single jackpot beats Powerball’s own record, which was set in January at 36.

This story was originally published October 5, 2021 8:13 AM.

