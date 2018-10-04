International Space Station astronauts land in Kazakhstan

Three astronauts, who spent 197 days on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 56, touched down in Kazakhstan on October 4. They went through “a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan," NASA said.
By
Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

Latest News

Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

World

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Weird

Man with sword attacks ice cream van driver

Merseyside Police in England released video of Jamie Tickle who they say threatened an ice cream vendor with a sword on July 1, 2018 in Haydock. Tickle later pleaded guilty to making threats with a bladed article.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service