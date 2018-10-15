Royal baby news had ‘appalling timing’ and was ‘insensitive,’ some say. Here’s why.

Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle shocked and delighted thousands by announcing they were expecting a baby due in Spring 2019.
“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter early Monday.
Thousands of people took to Twitter to congratulate the couple, who captivated the world with a glamorous wedding in May of 2018.
But some weren’t so happy with Harry and Meghan’s timing of the announcement, which fell on Infant Loss Remembrance Day.
October 15 is Infant Loss Remembrance Day, sometimes called Baby Loss Day or Infant Loss Day, and it is a day of remembrance for miscarriages, stillborn babies, sudden infant death syndrome victims and other causes of child loss. The observance dates back to 1988 in the United States, when President Ronald Reagan proclaimed October “Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.”
“National observance of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month ... offers us the opportunity to increase our understanding of the great tragedy involved in the deaths of unborn and newborn babies. It also enables us to consider how, as individuals and communities, we can meet the needs of bereaved parents and family members and work to prevent causes of these problems,” Reagan wrote.
It is also observed in several other countries, including the UK, Canada, Norway, Italy and Kenya and parts of Australia, according to Metro UK.
Ruth Bender Atik of the Miscarriage Association said she didn’t see anything intentionally insensitive in the gesture, but understood why people were upset, according to The Sun.
“I imagine they didn’t know. I think it’s as simple as that. For many people who have the deep sadness and grief of losing a baby, there was also that moment of joy when they wanted to announce their pregnancy. I can understand how people feel. It can be deeply hurtful but I have to be sure they had no idea of the significance of the day.”
Comments