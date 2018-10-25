Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter
Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.
Category 4 Willa is expected to blow ashore between Mazatlan and San Blas, Mexico on October 23, 2018. People in the resort city of Mazatlan made preparations. Some beaches closed along Mexico's Pacific coast.
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep was rescued by wildlife personnel in Maharashtra, India. This video, which Animal rescue organization Wildlife SOS shared on October 6, shows how rescuers lowered a ladder to help the female leopard out.
A dramatic video shows residents of the Balaroa district of the Indonesian city of Palu fleeing in panic as houses collapse around them during the powerful earthquake that struck on September 28. An estimated 1,747 houses were destroyed in Balaroa.
Three astronauts, who spent 197 days on the International Space Station as part of Expedition 56, touched down in Kazakhstan on October 4. They went through “a parachute-assisted landing on the steppe of Kazakhstan," NASA said.
At least 13 people were killed and 30 injured on Oct. 2, 2018 in a suicide attack at an election rally in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. About 250 people were attending the rally in the Kama district when the explosion struck.
Hugo celebrated his 68th birthday in style at the Australian Reptile Park with a special cake. He can be seen enjoying a special cake made of his favorite treat: watermelon, apple and sweet potato, in this video provided by the park on October 1.
At 25,000 square feet, the world's first indoor vertical farm is also one of the largest farms. Located 120 miles south of Seoul, South Korea, fruits and vegetables grow without soil, bathed in light from pink LEDs.
A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.
Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.
Nearly 100 people died after a magnitude 7.0 temblor hit Lombok on August 5, 2018. Videos showed buildings destroyed there, as well as people fleeing hotels in neighboring Bali and evacuating the Gili Islands.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.