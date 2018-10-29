Rescue official believes ‘no one survived’ Indonesia jet crash

Lion Air Flight 610, which was carrying 189 people, crashed into the Java Sea near Indonesia shortly after taking off from Jakarta on Monday.
By
World

Central American migrants wait in a Mexican shelter

Alejandra Martínez, one of the thousands of Central American migrants who are trying to reach the U.S. border, shows one of the shelters in Tapachula, Mexico. They are waiting for a transit permit that will allow them to continue.

World

Leopard saved from drowning after falling into well

A leopard trapped in a well 30 feet deep was rescued by wildlife personnel in Maharashtra, India. This video, which Animal rescue organization Wildlife SOS shared on October 6, shows how rescuers lowered a ladder to help the female leopard out.

Latest News

Powerful 7.0 earthquake rocks Caracas

A powerful earthquake has shaken eastern Venezuela, causing buildings to be evacuated in Caracas. Terrified residents and workers quickly left buildings throughout the capital, gathering on sidewalks and parks.

World

Italian bridge collapses in severe storm killing dozens

Italian transport official say at least 22 people are dead and 8 injured after a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy collapsed. Italian authorities say that about 10 vehicles were involved when a raised highway collapsed during a sudden and violent storm.

