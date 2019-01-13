Mad at your ex? Get even by naming a cockroach for them on Valentine’s Day

A conservation center in England may have the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for those with no love lost for their exes — or perhaps those whose exes have a really excellent sense of humor.

The Hemsley Conservation Center in Kent will name one of its cockroaches for your ex in exchange for a 1.5 pound donation (about $1.92 in U.S. dollars at current exchange rates).

Or you can name a cockroach on behalf of a friend’s not-so-fondly-remembered ex, according to the center’s website.

Some caveats — cockroaches are temporarily dubbed with the ex’s moniker on a first-name basis only.

You or your friend will get a certificate to remember the moment, but to avoid any strife it won’t reveal the chosen name — though you can include it in the message field if you wish.

The center will post the ex’s name on its “roach board” at the cockroach enclosure for Valentine’s Day. Money raised from the endeavor will go to projects at the zoo.

The Hemsley Conservation Center, which opened in 2015, features meerkats, lemurs and porcupines along with reptiles, birds and insects.



