First oaks chosen for reconstruction of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

The officials in charge of the restoration of Notre Dame have selected some of the trees that will be used to rebuild the tower of Paris' 12th-century Gothic cathedral.

The trees are to be taken from the forest of Berce in the Sarthe district in the region of Pays de la Loire.

According to the officials' report, a total of around 1,000 oaks will be needed to rebuild the wooden ridge turret and part of the roof truss.

Eight of the trees have trunks measuring more than a meter in diameter, with more than 20 meters of wood that can be used in the reconstruction of the crossing tower.

The cathedral was badly damaged in a fire in spring 2019. The inferno in the heart of the French capital prompted shock around the world.

At the time, French President Emmanuel Macron promised reconstruction within five years.